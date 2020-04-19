MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTZ. Stephens lowered their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.80. 1,343,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,647. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74. MasTec has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.52.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in MasTec by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.