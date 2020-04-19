Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading 8.2% Higher This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $281,578.16 and approximately $63,662.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.30 or 0.02539115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00077324 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.