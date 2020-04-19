Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Increased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.68.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $13.21 on Friday, reaching $259.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,269,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,428. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

