Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Update

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 423,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. 136,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,667. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $826.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Materion will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti raised shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Materion by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Materion by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Materion by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

