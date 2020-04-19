Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAT. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. 4,920,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.76. Mattel has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 30,828.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,807,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $36,264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $15,665,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $2,446,000.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.