Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

MATW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

MATW traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $22.94. 86,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,271. Matthews International has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $40.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $673.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $790,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $166,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Matthews International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Matthews International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

