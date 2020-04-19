Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 1,178,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,134. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. Analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,315 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

