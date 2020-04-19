Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. "

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Mediwound stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $53.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mediwound has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Mediwound had a net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 98.23%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mediwound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mediwound by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mediwound by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mediwound by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mediwound in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mediwound in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 25.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

