MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 188,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,067. MEG Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

