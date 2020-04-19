MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 188,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,067. MEG Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

