Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Up 9.9% in March

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mercantile Bank stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 59,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $327.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.15. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $38.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

