Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MERC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.30.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 132,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,983. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.59 million, a PE ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.62. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $331.17 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -687.50%.

In related news, Director Alan C. Wallace purchased 8,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $84,160.00. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Mercer International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mercer International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mercer International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

