Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.71.

NYSE:MTH traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.12. 437,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,967,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,616.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 219,301 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

