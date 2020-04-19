Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 8,375,400 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

NYSE MTOR traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,013. Meritor has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 7.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $30,168,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

