Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $13.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

MESO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $10,440,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. 280,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $750.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 337.18%. Analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

