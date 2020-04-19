Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives $1.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

MBNKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

