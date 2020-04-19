Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives $1.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

MBNKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

