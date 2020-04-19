MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MFA shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

NYSE MFA traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. 52,613,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,842,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.58. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 44.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.