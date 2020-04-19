Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,327,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,907,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.74. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,663,000 after acquiring an additional 879,482 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.