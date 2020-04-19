MinexCoin (MNX) Market Cap Achieves $182,252.01

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Exmo. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $182,252.01 and approximately $16.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00225604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,597,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,349,826 coins. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Exmo and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

