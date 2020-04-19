Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.48% from the company’s previous close.

MRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $3.63 on Thursday, hitting $90.70. The stock had a trading volume of 441,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,171. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $132.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,394.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after buying an additional 181,147 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3,781.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

