Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of MIRM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. 30,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,810. The company has a market cap of $353.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,773,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

