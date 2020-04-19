Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

MIRM traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.74. 30,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,810. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,773,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,261,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 37,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,147,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

