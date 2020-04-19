Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobileiron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

NASDAQ:MOBL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,173. The company has a market cap of $538.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.35. Mobileiron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. Mobileiron’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileiron will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $84,616.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 355,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,911.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mobileiron by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 2,617.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.