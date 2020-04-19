Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MWK. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of MWK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 33,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,422. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $10.74.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Mohawk Group stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mohawk Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

