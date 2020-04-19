Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $144.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.63.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.60. 1,212,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,139. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.63. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.