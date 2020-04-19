Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $4.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,139. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

