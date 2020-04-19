Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MNR. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 511,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,993. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 6,889 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $89,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Thomas Otto bought 1,922 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,051 shares of company stock valued at $83,140 in the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.