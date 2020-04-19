Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $208.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.25.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $185.77. The stock had a trading volume of 292,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,383. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $193.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.94.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $2,900,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,256,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $504,976.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,728,416.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,486 shares of company stock valued at $40,226,220. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

