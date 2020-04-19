Montage Resources’ (MR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montage Resources from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Montage Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $3.20 to $2.60 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.41.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

Shares of MR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,437. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $134.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.94. Montage Resources has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. Montage Resources had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $174.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Montage Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Montage Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Montage Resources by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Montage Resources by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Montage Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.