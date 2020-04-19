Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Cfra

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MS. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.09. 24,896,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,561,848. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,985,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,655,000 after acquiring an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after buying an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,195,000 after buying an additional 761,119 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

