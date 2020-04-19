Morgan Stanley Trims PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Target Price to $98.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.86.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $10.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,851,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.39.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $687,326,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,029,000 after acquiring an additional 757,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,945,000 after acquiring an additional 654,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 278,069 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

