Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Motus GI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. 80,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,050. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 146.37% and a negative net margin of 21,575.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motus GI stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Motus GI at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

