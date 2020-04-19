Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 3,221,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

MWA stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 1,549,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,970. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $393,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $320,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 360,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 133,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 50,293 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,586,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after buying an additional 897,012 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,071,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 415,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.