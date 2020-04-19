Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price cut by Imperial Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $16.99. 222,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $661,251.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $596,507.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,577 shares of company stock worth $1,522,059. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

