National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. 505,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,738. National Instruments has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,123,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 61,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

