National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised shares of National Retail Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of National Retail Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,175. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.