National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised shares of National Retail Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of National Retail Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,175. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

