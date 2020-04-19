National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $26.55. 471,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $141,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 64,390 shares of company stock worth $1,670,328. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.