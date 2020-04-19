Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NTCO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,878. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.03. Natura &Co has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natura &Co stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

