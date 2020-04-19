Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,100 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on NRP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 37.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,435. The company has a market capitalization of $176.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $44.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($10.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($11.26). The business had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.