Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research note on Monday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

LIZI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 58,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,664. Phoenix Tree has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28.

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $52.47 million for the quarter.

About Phoenix Tree

Lizhi Inc operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

