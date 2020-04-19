NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.54-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-892 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.52 million.NetScout Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.54-1.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.