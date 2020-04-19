New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Short Interest Update

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,500 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 591,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NFH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. 28,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. New Frontier Health has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $10.83.

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Frontier Health in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

New Frontier Health Corporation operates as an investment group that invests in, builds, and operates diversified businesses in China. It holds interest in various industries, including healthcare, internet, artificial intelligence, big data, education, and financial services. The company was formerly known as New Frontier Corporation and changed its name to New Frontier Health Corporation in December 2019.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.