New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 388,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,834. The company has a market capitalization of $212.17 million, a PE ratio of -283,000.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. New Senior Investment Group has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.25 million. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.37%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

In other New Senior Investment Group news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at $596,222.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. bought 89,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $572,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,806.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 199,500 shares of company stock worth $1,142,600. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 36,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after buying an additional 233,889 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.