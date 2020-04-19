Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NEM traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.23. 10,461,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,236. Newmont Goldcorp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $2,071,584. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.