Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) PT Raised to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEM. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.23. 10,461,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $174,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,635,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,584 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

