News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of News stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $8.90. 2,435,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,432. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.49.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. News’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in News by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in News by 5,327.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in News by 1,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in News by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

