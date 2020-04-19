Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.91. 8,027,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,367,738. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,457,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Nike by 279.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

