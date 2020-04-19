Nimiq (NIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $208,284.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,211.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.05 or 0.02538103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.08 or 0.03273459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00598438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00804024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00077413 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026676 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00655938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,629,335,326 coins and its circulating supply is 5,803,335,326 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

