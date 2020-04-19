Niobio Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $40,571.22 and approximately $6.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 74.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

