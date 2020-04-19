Northland Securities Trims Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price to $42.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective lowered by Northland Securities from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.31.

ESPR traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 744,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,290. The stock has a market cap of $986.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9819999999.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,294,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,698,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,716.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 295,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 278,834 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,826,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,408,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after acquiring an additional 114,392 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

