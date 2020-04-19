Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.78. 66,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,851. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.09. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $42.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.83 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 924,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,789,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 276,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 132,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

